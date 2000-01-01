Company Profile

Boral is Australia’s largest construction materials and building supplier, with an expanding footprint in U.S. fly ash and building products markets, and exposure to Asian construction materials markets via a joint venture with USG Corp. Previously operating as a conglomerate, Boral now exists as a pure-play, construction materials and building products group following the demerger of the group’s energy business, Origin Energy, in 2000. In Australia, the company is an integrated construction materials player, while operating fly ash and building products businesses in the U.S. The company’s joint venture, USG Boral, is a gypsum-based building product manufacturer and distributor in Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Boral formed the JV with USG Corp in 2014.Boral Ltd provides construction materials and support services. Business operations of the company is functioned through Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and North America.