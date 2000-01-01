Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC is a UK-based company engaged in the exploration of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% equity interest and operatorship in three production licenses in the Falkland Islands covering an area of nearly 10,000 square kilometers. Its only operating segment includes Exploration for Oil and Gas and in substantially one geographical market: the Falkland Islands.Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC is a UK-based company engaged in the exploration of hydrocarbons. It holds interest in three production licences in the Falkland Islands covering an area of nearly 10,000 square kilometers.