Boreal Metals Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:BMX)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD2.660m
  • SymbolTSX:BMX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA09972M1068

Company Profile

Boreal Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold deposits in four mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. Its project includes Gumsberg VMS Project, Adak VMS Project and others.

