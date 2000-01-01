Company Profile

Boreal Metals Corp is focused on an exploration of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, Cobalt, and Nickel projects. Its only reportable segments are the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals. The company's projects are Modum, Gumsberg VMS, Guldgruvan, Njuggtraskliden and Mjovattnet project, and others.Boreal Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold deposits in four mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. Its project includes Gumsberg VMS Project, Adak VMS Project and others.