Boreal Metals Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:NOCR)
North American company
Market CapCAD11.320m
SymbolTSX:NOCR
IndustryBasic Material
Currency
ISINCA09972M1068
Company Profile
Boreal Metals Corp is focused on an exploration of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, Cobalt, and Nickel projects. Its only reportable segments are the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals. The company's projects are Modum, Gumsberg VMS, Guldgruvan, Njuggtraskliden and Mjovattnet project, and others.Boreal Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver and Gold deposits in four mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. Its project includes Gumsberg VMS Project, Adak VMS Project and others.