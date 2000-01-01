Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA (XMAD:BAIN)
- Market Cap€73.920m
- SymbolXMAD:BAIN
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- ISINES0105271011
Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts SA, formerly Agrofruse-Mediterranean Agricultural Group, SA is mainly engaged in the cultivation of pistachios and walnuts crops, as well as in the production and distribution of dried fruit.