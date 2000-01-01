Company Profile

BorgWarner is a Tier I auto-parts supplier that has two operating segments. The engine group makes turbochargers, emissions system components, timing chains, and other items that enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Engine group products have averaged about 60% of sales. Drivetrain group produces rotating electrical components, power electronics, control modules, transmission components, and four-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive system components that facilitate the distribution of engine torque to the wheels.BorgWarner Inc is a supplier of auto parts. Its products comprise technologies for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company operates in two business segments that are Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment generates maximum revenue.