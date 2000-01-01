Borr Drilling Ltd (NYSE:BORR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BORR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BORR

  • Market Cap$949.670m
  • SymbolNYSE:BORR
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG1466R2078

Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd is a drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Latest BORR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .