Bortex Global Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8118)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8118

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8118

  • Market CapHKD200.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8118
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG125871049

Company Profile

Bortex Global Ltd is an investment company. It is engaged in manufacturing and selling of LED decorations and luminaire lighting series for home and abroad market. Bortex also offers festive themes and other kinds of decorative lights.

Latest 8118 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .