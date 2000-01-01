Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA operates football club. The company operates its business through the following segments; Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA operates a football club including a professional football squad and leverages the associated revenue potential arising from the transfer of players, catering, TV marketing, sponsorship, and ticketing. BVB Merchandising segment consists of the separate merchandising business. BVB Event and Catering Gmbh segment conducts tours, provides and arranges for event staffing services and planning and organising, catering and steering and conducting events of all types. Besttravel dortmund Gmbh segment comprises arranging travel by air, rail and ship as well. The firm earns the majority of its revenues from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA.