Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd is a provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises and manages its business in two reportable divisions: the Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division and the Supply Chain Division. The Supply Chain Solutions division distributes electro-mechanical components, mainly to customers in the aerospace, defense and other industries and a supply chain service provider for aviation customers that seek a comprehensive solution to their components-supply needs. The Intelligent Robotics and RFID division provides comprehensive turn-key solutions for Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC), combining a mobile infrastructure with a software application of manufacturers.BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions.