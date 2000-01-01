BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:BOSC)

North American company
Market Info - BOSC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BOSC

  • Market Cap$7.240m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BOSC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINIL0010828171

Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd is a provider of Intelligent Robotics and Supply Chain solutions for enterprises and manages its business in two reportable divisions: the Intelligent Robotics and RFID Division and the Supply Chain Division. The Supply Chain Solutions division distributes electro-mechanical components, mainly to customers in the aerospace, defense and other industries and a supply chain service provider for aviation customers that seek a comprehensive solution to their components-supply needs. The Intelligent Robotics and RFID division provides comprehensive turn-key solutions for Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC), combining a mobile infrastructure with a software application of manufacturers.BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions.

Latest BOSC news

