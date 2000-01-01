Boshiwa International Holding Ltd (SEHK:1698)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1698
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1698
- Market CapHKD3.486bn
- SymbolSEHK:1698
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Manufacturing
- Currency
- ISINKYG126231078
Company Profile
Boshiwa International Holding Ltd. designs, sources and markets children's apparel, footwear under its proprietary brands and its licensed brands. Its brands include Boshiwa, Baby2, Dr. Frog, Harry Potter, Prince of Tennis, NBA & Juventus among others.