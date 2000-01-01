Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd is an integrated clothing group in China. It mainly engaged in design, manufacture and sales of down apparel products including research, raw materials procurement, outsourced manufacturing, marketing and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing products and non-down apparel products. The group operates its business in four segments namely Down apparels, OEM management, Ladieswear apparels and Diversified apparels. It generates a majority of revenue from the Down apparels segment which carries on the business of sourcing and distributing branded down apparels. The group's down apparel brands include Bosideng, Snow Flying, and Bengen, among others.