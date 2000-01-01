Bosideng International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3998)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 3998

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3998

  • Market CapHKD32.873bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3998
  • IndustryUnknown
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG126521064

Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Ltd is a down apparel company in China. It mainly focuses on manufacturing and sales, marketing and distribution of down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing products and non-down apparel products.

Latest 3998 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .