Boss Resources Ltd (ASX:BOE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOE
- Market CapAUD83.970m
- SymbolASX:BOE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000BOE4
Company Profile
Boss Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and development of nickel and copper projects in Sweden and Finland and gold projects in Burkina Faso, West Africa.