Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp is a US based company which invest in real estate. Its operations include its ownership of multiple billboards in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Alabama and equity method investments in several real estate companies. The company operate three separate lines of business, outdoor billboards, surety insurance and related brokerage activities and investments in real estate management and related activities.Boston Omaha Corp is a public company with businesses engaged in several sectors, including advertising, insurance and real estate.