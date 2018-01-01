Boston Omaha Corp Class A (NYSE:BOC) Share Price

BOC
Boston Omaha Corp Class A
North American company
Communication Services
Advertising Agencies
Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corp is a US-based company which invests in real estate. Its operations include its ownership of multiple billboards in Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Alabama and equity method investments in several real estate companies. The company operates three separate lines of business, outdoor billboard advertising, surety insurance and related brokerage activities, and broadband services. It also engages in investments in real estate management and related activities. The company generates the majority of the revenue from billboard rentals.Boston Omaha Corp is a public company with businesses engaged in several sectors, including advertising, insurance and real estate.
NYSE:BOC
US1010441053
USD
