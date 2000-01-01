Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended trust. It is engaged in the operation and franchising of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada. The Trust distributes all available cash from operations to the Trust unitholders to the maximum extent possible. The company receives revenue in the form of royalty income.Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended trust. It owns Boston Pizza trademarks for Canada. The company receives revenue in the form of royalty income.