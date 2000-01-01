Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. The company provides personal banking, wealth management, commercial banking, and asset management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses, and select institutions. It operates in two reportable segments such as Private Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust. The company generates maximum revenue from the Private Banking segment. Private Banking segment operates primarily in three geographic markets: New England, Northern California and Southern California.