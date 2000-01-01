Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BPFH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BPFH
- Market Cap$607.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BPFH
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS1011191053
Company Profile
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. The company provides personal banking, wealth management, commercial banking, and asset management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses, and select institutions. It operates in two reportable segments such as Private Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust. The company generates maximum revenue from the Private Banking segment. Private Banking segment operates primarily in three geographic markets: New England, Northern California and Southern California.Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc is a wealth management company. It offers various wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institution.