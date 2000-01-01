Company Profile

Boston Properties owns over 150 properties consisting of approximately 48 million rentable square feet of space. The portfolio is dominated by office buildings and is spread across major cities such as New York, Boston, San Francisco, and the Washington, D.C., region, along with a newly established presence in Los Angeles. The real estate investment trust also owns limited retail, hotel, and residential properties.Boston Properties Inc is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The company owns, develops and manages office properties in the United States.