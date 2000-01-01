Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:BOT)

APAC company
Company Info - BOT

  • Market CapAUD88.730m
  • SymbolASX:BOT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000BOT2

Company Profile

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical stage medical dermatology company. It is engaged in developing medical dermatology products for treating skin diseases including acne, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

