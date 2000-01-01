Bottomline Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EPAY)

North American company
Company Info - EPAY

  • Market Cap$2.137bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EPAY
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1013881065

Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies Inc provides financial oriented solutions. It is a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, and healthcare solutions. Bottomline consists of four operating segments: Cloud Solutions segment provides customers predominately with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing and spend management; Digital Banking segment provides solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers; Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions; and Other segment consists of healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.Bottomline Technologies Inc provides trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, insurance and healthcare solutions.

