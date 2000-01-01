Company Profile

Bougainville Copper Ltd is an investing company. Its assets include Panguna mine and associated facilities on Bougainville Island and Papua New Guinea. The company focuses on exploration and sustainable, profitable Papua New Guinea mining in the Autonomous Bougainville Province. Revenue generated by the company mainly comprises of interest income and dividend income.