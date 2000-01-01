Company Profile

Boule Diagnostics AB is a Sweden based company operating in the diagnostics market. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing instruments and consumables for blood diagnostics. The firm focuses on the decentralized market segment. The systems are intended for small and medium-sized hospitals, clinics and laboratories within outpatient care. Through its subsidiaries, the group operates in Sweden, USA, and China.