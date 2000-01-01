Boule Diagnostics AB (OMX:BOUL)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOUL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOUL
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:BOUL
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINSE0011231158
Company Profile
Boule Diagnostics AB is a Sweden based company operating in the diagnostics market. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing instruments and consumables for blood diagnostics. The firm focuses on the decentralized market segment. The systems are intended for small and medium-sized hospitals, clinics and laboratories within outpatient care. Through its subsidiaries, the group operates in Sweden, USA, and China.Boule Diagnostics AB is a Sweden based company operating in the diagnostics market. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing instruments and consumables for blood diagnostics.