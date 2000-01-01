Company Profile

Bounty Oil & Gas NL is an Australian oil and gas production, exploration and development company. The company's projects are located within Australia and Tanzania. The company has two reportable segments namely Oil and Gas and Investment. The company projects include Carnarvon Basin, Cooper/Eromanga Basin, Vulcan Graben and others.Bounty Oil & Gas NL is engaged in the exploration for development, production and marketing of oil and gas.