Company Profile

Bourbon Corp offers a variety of services in continental offshore and deep-water offshore markets for clients in the oil and gas industry. Services are divided into the marine and subsea businesses. Although Bourbon reaches many international markets, the majority of business is derived from Benelux and France. Offerings under the Marine unit include support services for exploration, development, and production of oil and gas fields, and wind farms in offshore regions. The subsea unit delivers inspection, maintenance, and repair operations for deep-water facilities, in addition to a range of subsea services.