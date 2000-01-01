Company Profile

Bourse Direct is engaged in providing Internet stock brokerage services in France. The company offers a platform of services, tools, and financial products, including French and foreign equities, derivatives, trackers, warrants, certificates, turbos, mutual funds, UCITS, and CFDs, as well as tax exemption, real estate, and life insurance products.Bourse Direct is engaged in the online trading sector in France. The company also operates online trading platforms, as well as publishes economic and financial information that help investors optimize their decisions.