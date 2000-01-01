Boustead Projects Ltd (SGX:AVM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AVM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AVM
- Market CapSGD279.590m
- SymbolSGX:AVM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINSG1AI3000006
Company Profile
Boustead Projects Ltd is an industrial real estate solutions provider. It is engaged in the design-and-build and development of industrial facilities for multinational corporations and local enterprises.