Boustead Singapore Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in infrastructure-related engineering services and geo-spatial solutions. It operates in four segments. Energy-related engineering relates to the design, engineering and supply of systems to the oil and gas, petrochemical and solid waste energy recovery sectors. Real estate solutions relate to the provision of design-and-build expertise for industrial facilities, along with design-and-building-and-lease arrangements for industrial facilities. Healthcare technology offers solutions that address age-related chronic diseases and mobility issues. Geo-spatial technology specializes in Esri geographic information systems and location intelligence solutions. It derives the majority of the revenue from Real estate solutions.