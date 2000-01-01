Company Profile

Bouygues is a conglomerate with three businesses: construction, media and telecom. Bouygues says it is the sixth- largest construction group in the world, being active in civil works, energy and services, property development and infrastructure. The firm develops, builds and operates construction projects. In media, the firm produces and distributes content. Bouygues Telecom is one of the main operators in France. The firm holds a 15% stake in Alstom, the French transport system and infrastructure manufacturer.Bouygues is an engineering and construction company. Its businesses include large-scale construction, housing, and commercial real estate, and the largest roadbuilder in the world.