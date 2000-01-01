Company Profile

Bowleven PLC is a UK-based oil and gas company. It is focused on Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests in Cameroon. The company operates in the single segment of Africa which is involved in exploration and appraisal activities in Cameroon. It holds an interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde Permit and the onshore Bomono Permit in Cameroon.Bowleven PLC is an oil and gas company which focuses in Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests in Cameroon.