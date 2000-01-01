Bowleven (LSE:BLVN)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BLVN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BLVN

  • Market Cap£6.740m
  • SymbolLSE:BLVN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Drilling
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B04PYL99

Company Profile

Bowleven PLC is a UK-based oil and gas company. It is focused on Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests in Cameroon. The company operates in the single segment of Africa which is involved in exploration and appraisal activities in Cameroon. It holds an interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde Permit and the onshore Bomono Permit in Cameroon.Bowleven PLC is an oil and gas company which focuses in Africa where it holds a combination of development and exploration interests in Cameroon.

Latest BLVN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

BLVN Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .