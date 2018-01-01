Box Inc Class A (NYSE:BOX) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Company Profile

Box was founded in 2005 as a natively built cloud file sync and sharing provider for enterprises. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California. Since the company's IPO in 2015, it has introduced seven new products, including Box Governance, Box Relay, and Box KeySafe, in an effort to extend its services beyond commoditized cloud storage and add ancillary tools like workflow and governance that make the Box platform more integral to organizations.Box Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations to securely manage cloud content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of content from anywhere, on any device.

Latest BOX News

21 December

How my share tips performed in 2021

By Rodney Hobson
20 January

Two winning stocks in a $300 billion market

By Rodney Hobson