Company Profile

Boxlight Corp is a United States based education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market. The company produces and distributes interactive technologies including Flat panels, Projectors, Whiteboards and Peripheral. It offers comprehensive services to clients and customers, including installation, training, consulting and maintenance. The company sells its products in various countries and generates revenue from the sale of software and interactive displays to the educational market.Boxlight Corp designs, produces and distributes interactive projectors and 70" HD and 84" 4k interactive LED flat panels.