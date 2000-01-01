Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp is a regional casino company focused primarily on serving middle income customers. The company operates 16 casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi and Louisiana. Its Las Vegas casinos, which focus primarily on serving Las Vegas residents due to their off-Strip locations, account for approximately 35% of total revenue. Its more upscale 50% owned Borgata casino in Atlantic City generates approximately 30% of consolidated revenue, while casinos in the Midwest and South represent over 30% of revenue.Boyd Gaming Corp owns and operates more than twenty gaming properties in about seven states. Boyd operates its business into Gaming, Food and beverage and Room segment, out of which it derives majority of its revenue from Gaming segment.