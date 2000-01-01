Boyuan Construction Group Inc (TSE:BOY)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BOY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BOY

  • Market CapCAD11.500m
  • SymbolTSE:BOY
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResidential Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCA10363P1045

Company Profile

Boyuan Construction Group Inc is a construction company. It is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure and engineering projects in China.

Latest BOY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .