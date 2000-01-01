Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital/private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North america and internationally.B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a venture capital provider to early stage financial services businesses. The company also consider investing in start-ups, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, hive-offs and similar opportunities.