BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BPT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BPT
- Market Cap$113.630m
- SymbolNYSE:BPT
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Refining & Marketing
- Currency
- ISINUS0556301077
Company Profile
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a grantor trust operating in the US. The property of the Trust consists of an overriding royalty interest. The Royalty Interest entitles the Trust to receive the royalty from the production of crude oil and condensate from the working interest of BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska.BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was formed for the purpose of owning and administering the royalty interest.