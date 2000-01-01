Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a grantor trust operating in the US. The property of the Trust consists of an overriding royalty interest. The Royalty Interest entitles the Trust to receive the royalty from the production of crude oil and condensate from the working interest of BP Exploration (Alaska) Inc. in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska.BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was formed for the purpose of owning and administering the royalty interest.