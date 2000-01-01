Company Profile

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. At year-end 2018, reserves stood at 19.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 57% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day.BP PLC is an integrated oil and gas company. Its business activities involved oil and natural gas exploration, midstream transportation, supply and trading of crude oil, petrochemicals products and related services to wholesale and retail customers.