Company Profile

BPH Energy Ltd is a diversified company holding investments in biotechnology and resources. The company is commercializing a portfolio of Australian biomedical technologies emerging from collaborative research by universities, medical institutes, and hospitals across Australia. It operates through one segment that is Investment. It holds investments in two principal industries and these are biotechnology, and oil and gas exploration and development.BPH Energy Ltd is engaged in developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes. The Company also invests in oil and gas exploration through investee company Advent Energy Ltd.