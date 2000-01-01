Bpost SA de Droit Public (EURONEXT:BPOST)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BPOST
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BPOST
- Market Cap€2.109bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:BPOST
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBE0974268972
Company Profile
Bpost SA de Droit Public, along with its subsidiaries, provides national and international mail & parcel services including collection, transport, sorting & distribution of mail, printed documents, newspapers and parcels.