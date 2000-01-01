Bpost SA de Droit Public (EURONEXT:BPOST)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BPOST

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BPOST

  • Market Cap€2.109bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:BPOST
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0974268972

Company Profile

Bpost SA de Droit Public, along with its subsidiaries, provides national and international mail & parcel services including collection, transport, sorting & distribution of mail, printed documents, newspapers and parcels.

Latest BPOST news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .