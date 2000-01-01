Bradda Head Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:BHL)
UK company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BHL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BHL
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:BHL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINVGG154091083
Company Profile
Bradda Head Holdings Ltd is a lithium exploration Group focused on developing its high-quality projects in the USA. Through its subsidiaries, the group holds a 100% stake in lithium brine, pegmatite and clay projects located in strategic positions in a world-class lithium belt in the USA.