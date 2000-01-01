Bradda Head Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:BHL)

UK company
Market Info - BHL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BHL

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:BHL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG154091083

Company Profile

Bradda Head Holdings Ltd is a lithium exploration Group focused on developing its high-quality projects in the USA. Through its subsidiaries, the group holds a 100% stake in lithium brine, pegmatite and clay projects located in strategic positions in a world-class lithium belt in the USA.

