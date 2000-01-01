Brady Corp Class A (NYSE:BRC)
North American company
Company Profile
Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labelling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The largest end market is the United States.Brady Corp is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people.