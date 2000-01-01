Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services PLC provides technical and professional services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore and insurance industries. It operates in four divisions which include -Shipbroking division offering spot and period chartering, freight derivatives brokering and other services across commercial shipping sectors; Technical division providing marine surveying and consultancy and engineering services to the shipping, energy, offshore and insurance markets; and Logistics division serving Port Agency, Liner and Logistics markets. Its new segment is Financial segment. Revenue is generated from the commission from tanker and cargo charter broking, fees for supply of technical services and forwarding and logistics income.Braemar Shipping Services PLC offers technical and professional services to the shipping and marine industries. Its services include chartering, freight derivatives brokering, marine surveying and engineering services, and logistics services.