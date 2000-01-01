Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BRAG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BRAG

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:BRAG
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINCA1048331088

Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc is a next generation gaming group developing into a global gaming force. Its main portfolio asset is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator.Breaking Data Corp is a technology provider of a range of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) services including; semantic search, machine learning and natural language processing ("NLP").

Latest BRAG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .