Company Profile

Braime Group PLC is engaged in the manufacturing of metal presswork and the distribution of bulk material handling components. Its segments include the manufacture of deep drawn metal presswork and the distribution of material handling components and monitoring equipment. The metal presswork segment operates across industries including the automotive sector. The material handling components subsidiaries trade from six countries and export to over fifty countries. The division maintains its competitive edge in a price-sensitive market through the provision of engineering expertise and by working closely with its suppliers to supply components of the highest standard.Braime (T F & J H) (Holdings) PLC and its subsidiaries manufacture metal presswork and handle the distribution of bulk material handling components through trading from locations in Australia, England, France, South Africa,Thailand and the United States.