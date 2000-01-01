Company Profile

Brain Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG is a technology company in the field of industrial biotechnology. It serves the chemical and consumer goods industries. The company develops novel biological ingredients such as enzymes, biocatalysts, and bioactive natural compounds. Its operating segments include BioScience and BioIndustrial. Generating a majority of its revenue from the BioIndustrial segment.Brain Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG is an industrial biotechnology company. It identifies & develops biologicals including enzymes, performance micro-organisms and bio-active compounds for industrial use.