Brain Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (XETRA:BNN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BNN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BNN

  • Market Cap€192.110m
  • SymbolXETRA:BNN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005203947

Company Profile

Brain Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG is an industrial biotechnology company. It identifies & develops biologicals including enzymes, performance micro-organisms and bio-active compounds for industrial use.

Latest BNN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .