Brainhole Technology Ltd (SEHK:2203)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2203
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2203
- Market CapHKD380.000m
- SymbolSEHK:2203
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISIN-
Company Profile
Top Dynamic International Holdings Ltd is the manufacturer of the discrete semiconductor. Principally, it is engaged in the assembly, packaging, and sales of its self-manufactured discrete semiconductors.