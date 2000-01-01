Company Profile

Brambles is the largest pallet pooling operator globally, operating in 60 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific under its CHEP brand. Brambles has refocused on its core pallet pooling business, having divested its global returnable crate pooling business in June 2019.Brambles Ltd is a supply-chain logistics company. It is engaged in pooling of unit-load equipment and the outsourced management of returnable pallets, crates and containers. It serves the consumer goods, dry grocery, and retail industries.