Company Profile

Brand Architekts Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development, formulation, and supply of personal care and beauty products. Its segments includes Brands; Manufacturing and Eliminations and Central Costs. Its portfolio of brands comprises of Skincare, Haircare, Bodycare, Bathing, Men's, Gifting and Accessories. The brands of the company include Super Facialist, Dirty Works, Kind Natured, Dr Salts and Fish Soho among others.Swallowfield PLC is engaged in the development, formulation, and supply of personal care and beauty products. It offers products, including deodorants, shaving products, post foaming gels, body lotions, body gels, shower gels, eye pencils and lip glosses.