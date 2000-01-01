BrandShield Systems Ordinary Shares (LSE:BRSD)

UK company
Company Info - BRSD

  • Market Cap£7.000m
  • SymbolLSE:BRSD
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BM97CN29

Company Profile

BrandShield Systems PLC provides cybersecurity solutions using artificial intelligence and big-data analysis. It is an online threat hunting company that specializes in monitoring, detection and removal of online threats such as phishing attempts, executive impersonation, counterfeit products, trademark infringements and social media fraud.

